Michael Strahan is reportedly stepping down from 'Live' early after Kelly Ripa standoff

People is reporting that Michael Strahan will exit his cohost spot on “

Live! with Kelly and Michael” sooner than expected.

Strahan is leaving his cohosting duties to join “Good Morning America” full-time. He was originally going to stay at “Live” until the fall.

“May 14 is his last show,” a source tells People. “He’ll take the summer off and ‘GMA’ can integrate him early before September, and this will give ‘Live!’ more time to find the cohost. He’s totally fine that. Now he can enjoy his summer.”

More details to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.