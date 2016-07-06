Michael Strahan is losing out on a key source of income for his new 'Good Morning America' job

Getty Images Michael Strahan on ‘Good Morning America’ in June 2016.

Michael Strahan is dropping his many lucrative endorsement deals in order to work for “Good Morning America.”

As a “GMA” host, Strahan is employed by the ABC News division. That means he has to follow the rules of conduct laid down by the department, which forbids endorsements.

An ABC News representative told the New York Post that “Michael’s endorsements are set to expire in the next few months and won’t be renewed.”

He will be allowed to continue with his men’s clothing line for J.C. Penney, but the rep stated that he’ll be “held to the same disclosure standard as anyone else at ABC News.”

The spokesperson added, “If there is a story we’re reporting that involves a conflict of interest or a perception of conflict, Michael won’t cover it, or it will be disclosed on-air.”

At “Live,” which Strahan previously cohosted and is produced by Disney-ABC Domestic Television, there were no such limits on endorsements. Over the years, Strahan has had deals with brands ranging from Subway and Pizza Hut to Metamucil and Right Guard.

Strahan’s “GMA” salary may, however, more than make up for the losses from endorsements. TMZ reported that his pay will be in the eight figures. ABC hopes that he’ll help it in the ongoing ratings war against NBC’s “Today.”

Additionally, Strahan is hosting the rebooted game show “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.