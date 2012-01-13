New York Giants Legend Michael Strahan Is Selling His Super-Classy SoCal Estate For $6.9 Million

Tony Manfred
michael strahan house in brentwood

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and www.trulia.com

Michael Strahan is hoping to turn a tidy ~$2 million profit when he sells his Brentwood, California estate for $6.95 million.Strahan and his model wife bought the Mediterranean-style mansion in 2009 for $5 million, according to the LA Times.

The six bedroom, eight bathroom house features a gorgeous backyard, 9,200 square feet of space, and (strangely) enough pictures of horses to sink a ship.

The listing agent is Bob Hurwitz of Hurwitz James Company.

Here's the front of the property, there's a Mediterranean thing going on

The front door

A wide view of the backyard and pool area

The back of the house

The outdoor bar

The foyer, and our first piece of horse art

The kitchen, with one of the biggest islands we've ever seen

The den, and and an even bigger piece of horse art

The dining room

The breakfast nook

Another eating area, if the other two were insufficient

A family room with a fireplace and a deck

The office

Wild stuff going on in the bathroom

Now see where Khloe and Lam-Lam are settling down

The Swanky Dallas Condo That Lamar Odom And Khloe Kardashian Are Leasing For $7,500 A Month >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.