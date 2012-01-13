New York Giants Legend Michael Strahan Is Selling His Super-Classy SoCal Estate For $6.9 Million

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and www.trulia.com
Michael Strahan is hoping to turn a tidy ~$2 million profit when he sells his Brentwood, California estate for $6.95 million.Strahan and his model wife bought the Mediterranean-style mansion in 2009 for $5 million, according to the LA Times.
The six bedroom, eight bathroom house features a gorgeous backyard, 9,200 square feet of space, and (strangely) enough pictures of horses to sink a ship.
The listing agent is Bob Hurwitz of Hurwitz James Company.
