Michael Strahan just started his first day as a cohost on 'Good Morning America'

Michael Strahan officially made his debut as a cohost on “Good Morning America.”

The former NFL player started Tuesday by appearing at the “GMA” anchor desk alongside cohosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

ABC had released a funny debut video for Strahan, which had an excited young actor with a gap between his front teeth walking down the street as New Yorkers said hello to him. The tagline? “Remember that first-day-of-school feeling?”

Roberts referred to the video: “It is great to have you full-time with us. It does feel like the first day of school around here, doesn’t it?”

“The only thing I’m missing is my Spider-Man lunch box,” Strahan jokingly replied.

The first day of Strahan’s cohosting gig arrives six months after the news broke that he was leaving syndicated daytime talk show “Live with Kelly and Michael,” to join “GMA” in a full-time capacity. He continued in his part-time capacity at the morning show through the summer.

“GMA” is banking on Strahan’s popularity to help producers increase the ratings gap between it and its main competitor, NBC’s “Today.”

After the April announcement that Strahan would be leaving the show, “Live” cohost Kelly Ripa then controversially took several unannounced days off from the show, later explaining that she had been blindsided by the announcement and needed time to process the news.

“Live” is currently using rotating guest cohosts. In the same manner in which Strahan came on, the guest cohosts are essentially auditioning on-air for the open position next to Ripa.

