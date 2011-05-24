MSNBC Makes Surprising Addition To Its Political Line-Up

Former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele — who was perhaps equally as good at generating, er, soundbites as he was at raising money for the RNC — is joining MSNBC as a political analyst.



According to MSNBC Steele “will now regularly appear on the full lineup of MSNBC programming as part of the network’s diverse group of analysts and contributors.”

While FOX has generally been the place former GOPers have landed after their terms are served out, Steele has made frequent appearances on MSNBC in the past year, most notably on the Rachel Maddow show.

Presumably this is part of the network beefing up ahead of the 2012 election.

