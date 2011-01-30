Michael Steele Goes Rogue, Defends Sarah Palin And Michele Bachmann Over Recent Gaffes

Appearing on Real Time With Bill Maher last night, former RNC chair Michael Steele defended Sarah Palin over some of the gaffes she has made, something he was known to do while he was Chairman of the RNC.



Said Maher (naturally):

“Between her and Michele Bachmann, I don’t know who knows history less. History is important. You’ve got to admit she got Sputnik all wrong. She gets everything all wrong. And the knives are out for her… They used to back off, and they can’t do it anymore. She’s just too stupid, even for them.”

Responded Steele:

“Look, I’ve been in those situations where you say something and you get the context wrong, you get dates wrong, you get things wrong…But the reality of it is, she was talking about the spending part of the cost involved.”

However, he also conceded that the Republican “knives are out” for Palin.

Steele is obviously holding some grudges against his own party. Earlier in the interview, after Maher pointed out that under his time as chairman the Republicans had their biggest victory since 1938 and that he was then promptly fired for it, Steele called it “Republican justice” and then he comes out in defence of someone that many in his own party are now distancing themselves from.

Is Michael Steele going rogue?

Video below



