The Founder Of An Elite Private Investment Club Is Selling His Connecticut Waterfront Mansion For $11.9 Million

The Wall Street Journal reports that real estate developer Michael Sonnenfeldt is selling his Southport, Connecticut waterfront mansion for $11.9 million.



Sonnenfeldt is the founder of TIGER 21— an elite and private investment group whose annual membership dues are $30,000.

Sonnenfeldt purchased the Connecticut estate back in 2002 for $7.5 million, the report said.

Since then, he had the home renovated. It’s an absolutely gorgeous home.

