The Founder Of An Elite Private Investment Club Is Selling His Connecticut Waterfront Mansion For $11.9 Million

Julia La Roche
The 10,000 square-foot waterfront home sits on 1.37 acres.

The Wall Street Journal reports that real estate developer Michael Sonnenfeldt is selling his Southport, Connecticut waterfront mansion for $11.9 million. 

Sonnenfeldt is the founder of TIGER 21— an elite and private investment group whose annual membership dues are $30,000.   

Sonnenfeldt purchased the Connecticut estate back in 2002 for $7.5 million, the report said.

Since then, he had the home renovated.  It’s an absolutely gorgeous home. 

This New England style shingle and stone residence was originally seaside cottage built in 1908. It was renovated in 2008.

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

There's 200 feet of private beach.

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

There's a heated swimming pool and a tennis court on the property.

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

Here's the living room. It's bright and airy. There's also a fireplace. There are actually seven fireplaces in the home.

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

Here's the dining room.

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

Shown here is the family room.

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

The family room features a balcony, deck, fireplace and dining area.

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

Here's the kitchen, which features a wood burning pizza oven.

There are gorgeous hardwood floors in the home.

There's a total of nine bedrooms.

Here's another one.

And another.

Some of the bedrooms feature a balcony/deck.

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

The home offers gorgeous views of Long Island Sound.

Source: ColdwellBankerMoves

There are 8 bathrooms and one half bath. Here's a bathroom with a hot tub.

Here's another bathroom.

There's also an office/studio.

The property features lush gardens.

Source: WSJ

Source: NYTimes

There's plenty of space to relax and meditate on the property.

Now let's check out another home for sale...

