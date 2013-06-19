The Founder Of An Elite Private Investment Club Is Selling His Connecticut Waterfront Mansion For $11.9 Million

The Wall Street Journal reports that real estate developer Michael Sonnenfeldt is selling his Southport, Connecticut waterfront mansion for $11.9 million.
Sonnenfeldt is the founder of TIGER 21— an elite and private investment group whose annual membership dues are $30,000.
Sonnenfeldt purchased the Connecticut estate back in 2002 for $7.5 million, the report said.
Since then, he had the home renovated. It’s an absolutely gorgeous home.
This New England style shingle and stone residence was originally seaside cottage built in 1908. It was renovated in 2008.
Here's the living room. It's bright and airy. There's also a fireplace. There are actually seven fireplaces in the home.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.