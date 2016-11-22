One of Goldman Sach's most senior executives is leaving

Goldman Sachs vice chairman Michael Sherwood is retiring after 30 years at the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider.

Sherwood, who is also co-chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International, has decided to retire at the end of the year, according to the memo, which was signed by CEO Lloyd Blankfein and COO Gary Cohn.

Richard Gnodde will be chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International.

Sherwood, who is based in London, played a “vital role” in developing the Goldman Sachs franchise throughout Europe, the memo said.

More to come…

