Michael Sheehan: The Man Who Remade Geithner

How exactly did Treasury chief Tim Geithner go from Al Haig to Alexander Hamilton in two weeks?



Well, the big March stock rally certainly helped, but New York magazine credits Michael Sheehan, the Clinton-era media trainer. Sheehan also did some work on Barack Obama, prepping the then-senator for his 2004 convention keynote “and last year’s nomination acceptance as well as his televised debates with John McCain. (At one point Sheehan told Obama that their goal was to make McCain come across like Mr. Wilson from “Dennis the Menace.”)”

The mag writes:

“The words haven’t changed much since his confirmation,” observes Dreyer of Geithner, “but he sounds and looks more confident. The climate is getting better—meaning he has a program, Obama’s steadfast support, and somewhat steadier markets—and these give him a bit of wind at his back.”

