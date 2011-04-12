Michael Shannon Talks About Being Cast in Superman Reboot, 'Man of Steel'

Michael Shannon talked about his recent casting as General Zod in Zack Snyder‘s new Superman film, Man of Steel, at the RiverRun International Film Festival. The actor said:



“It’s ridiculous!” says Michael Shannon of the casting, “It just came out of nowhere. I’m talking to my agent and she goes, ‘How about Superman?’ ‘What?’ The idea that I would ever be in Superman. ‘Are you serious?'”

“So I go meet him [Zack Snyder] and he’s seriously sitting there and he’s telling me – he’s like ‘You can’t read the script, so I’m just gonna tell you what happens.’ And he spent like a half hour telling me every scene in this movie…and then it’s a month later, it’s like ‘OK, you’re General Zod.’



Michael Shannon also revealed Zack Snyder championed him for the part during the month-long process where he screen tested against Henry Cavill.

Man of Steel comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Henry Cavill, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon. The film is directed by Zack Snyder.

