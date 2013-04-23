Actor Michael Shannon Reads The Insane Delta Gamma Sorority Letter

Last week, Delta Gamma member Rebecca Martinson rose to unfortunate fame after an insane, expletive-ridden email she wrote to her fellow University of Maryland sisters went viral.



And now FunnyorDie has posted a video in which bad guy actor and “Boardwalk Empire” star Michael Shannon reads the email in his scariest voice. Watch below:



Michael Shannon Reads the Insane Delta Gamma Sorority Letter from Michael Shannon

