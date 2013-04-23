US

Actor Michael Shannon Reads The Insane Delta Gamma Sorority Letter

Aly Weisman

Last week, Delta Gamma member Rebecca Martinson rose to unfortunate fame after an insane, expletive-ridden email she wrote to her fellow University of Maryland sisters went viral.

And now FunnyorDie has posted a video in which bad guy actor and “Boardwalk Empire” star Michael Shannon reads the email in his scariest voice. Watch below:

Michael Shannon Reads the Insane Delta Gamma Sorority Letter from Michael Shannon 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.