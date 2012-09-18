F1 Driver Michael Schumacher Designs His Own 'World Tower' In New Delhi

Photo: MSWT

Architecture firm Homestead who are constructing the Michael Schumacher World Tower believe that architecture comes from personification of one’s beliefs and thoughts.The MSWT as it is called will be a harmonious design to New Delhi’s impending skyline. For starters the tower is wrapped with a ribbon that signifies Schumacher’s innumerous wins at the Grand Prix followed on by one-of-a-kind design for the helipad.



Never seen in India before, this helipad is cantilevered giving it, almost, a sense of floating in the air. The design of the building itself is very elegant.

Just by walking into the building you would get a glimpse of how sophisticated the architecture is. A controlled but naturally lit lobby along with the curved internal façade and custom stainless furniture creates an aura of a legendary spectacle.

The enormous 4 or 5 bedroom apartments will be a witness to your taste in style and frill. Rising above the skyline next to the international airport in New Delhi, the apartments will offer panoramic views of the skyline with its enormous ceiling to floor windows. Tailor made to offer nothing but superfluity; the apartments are furnished to the highest standards, with lavish penthouses offering extraordinary settings for private events, intimate gatherings or quality family time.

With an observation deck that rises to 200 feet, you can get impeccable views of the neighbouring Gurgaon city and with glass panels and classic steel finishing, the Deck is an eclectic hub of activity and socializing. Fine living at the apartment is complimented with a spa that offers traditional healing treatments and impeccable fitness centres. All this with a Michael Schumacher museum chronicling the career of one of the greatest racecar drivers in the world is truly a place built for the sumptuous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.