Michael Schumacher Has Moved Hospital After Waking From His Coma

Michael Schumacher in 2012 (Photo: Getty Images)

Formula One champion Michael Schumacher has been moved from the French hospital where he was receiving treatment after a skiing accident to a facility in Switzerland on Monday.

His spokesperson said he has been able to open his eyes and communicate with his wife, after spending several months in a coma.

“Michael has left the CHU Grenoble to continue his long phase of rehabilitation. He is not in a coma anymore,” spokesperson Sabine Kehm said in a statement.

While this signifies an improvement in Schumacher’s condition, experts have cautioned he is unlikely to make a full recovery after the serious injury, sustained while he was skiing with his son and friends in the French Alps.

“The fact he was in a coma for so long … we can assume that he has had quite a bad injury. People don’t tend to make a full recovery from that sort of injury,” Tipu Aziz, professor of neurosurgery at the University of Oxford, told the Telegraph.

“His family would like to explicitly thank all his treating doctors, nurses and therapists in Grenoble as well as the first-aiders at the place of the accident, who did an excellent job in those first months.

“The family also wishes to thank all the people who have sent Michael all the many good wishes to Michael. We are sure it helped him.

“For the future we ask for understanding that his further rehabilitation will take place away from the public eye.”

