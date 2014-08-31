The St. Louis Rams Cut Michael Sam

Michael Sam has been released by the St. Louis Rams according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The move is not a complete surprise considering the depth of the defensive end position on the Rams and the emergence of undrafted rookie Ethan Westbrooks.

Sam will almost certainly be picked up by another team having played well in the preseason, recording nine tackles and three sacks.

However, he is most likely going to be added to a team’s practice squad which will delay his debut and his hopes of becoming the first openly gay player in the NFL. Players on a team’s practice squad can practice with the team but are not eligible to play during games.

