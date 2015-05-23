Michael Sam signs with a Canadian Football League team

Michael Sam has signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, the team announced on Friday.

The deal is for two years.

“I am very excited and proud to join the Montreal Alouettes and want to thank team Owner Robert Wetenhall, General Manager Jim Popp and Head Coach Tom Higgins for this opportunity,” Sam said. “I cannot wait to put on the pads, get back on the field and work hard each and every day with my teammates to bring a Grey Cup to the great fans here in Montreal.

Sam had previously spent time as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and the St. Louis Rams after being named the co-defensive player of the year in the Southeastern Conference while at the University of Missouri.

Sam was the first openly gay player in the NFL, although he has yet to play in a game as a professional.

Sam will be introduced to the media on Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.