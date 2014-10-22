Cowboys Cut Michael Sam From Practice Team

Michael Sam, the first openly gay active NFL player, has been cut from the Dallas Cowboys practice team.

The team announced on Tuesday that they were cutting Sam to make way for linebacker Troy Daniels. Sam had been on the 10-man practice team since Week 1.

The St. Louis Rams drafted Sam in the seventh round. They cut him at the end of training camp because of an apparent wealth of options along the defensive line.

While it initially looked like Sam would have a better chance of making the Cowboys than he did the Rams, Dallas has been better than expected on defence.

The Rams, on the other hand, are dead last in the NFL with four sacks.

Practice team players are constantly cut and re-signed, so it’s still possible that Sam could make his way onto an NFL team this year.

In a series of tweets, Sam said:

“I want to thank the Jones family and the entire Cowboys organisation for this opportunity, as well as my friends, family, teammates, and fans for their support. While this is disappointing, I will take the lessons I learned here in Dallas and continue to fight for an opportunity to prove that I can play every Sunday.”

