Interpublic's Michael Roth Gives 3 Reasons To Discredit Merger rumours — Today's Ad Brief

Interpublic chairman and CEO Michael Roth at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco, Calif.

Photo: Matthew Lynley / Business Insider

Interpublic Group CEO Michael Roth, who isn’t known for issuing public statements, gave three reasons why the holding company isn’t in the market for a merger at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference. 1) Interpublic doesn’t need capital; 2) it’s a very competitive company; 3) there has never been a compelling offer. So stop with the Publicis speculations!Facebook is playing favourites with social marketing tool and service providers and named 12 best “Strategic Preferred Marketing Developers.” Also: See who Facebook left off the list.



According to eMarketer, the U.S. will spend over $37 billion in digital ads in 2012.

McGarryBowen lost some creative duties for Marriott Hotels & Resorts to WPP’s Grey. McGarryBowen worked on the account since 2003.

Thanks to Deutsch LA, the California Cows have invaded FarmVille. Since last week, more than 811,000 cows have been placed in farms. Also: Watch out for new ads that feature the cows lip syncing rap songs.

The Smithsonian Institution unveiled its first-ever national branding and awareness campaign. “Seriously Amazing” was created in collaboration with Wolff Olins.

Oxford Communications, a creative marketing agency based in Lambertville, NJ, hired Judi London as VP and director of client services.

MassiveImpact, a performance mobile advertising platform, announced the appointment of Moshe Shachar as Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Cowen as Vice President of U.S. Operations, and Daniel Zelkind as Vice President of Media.

