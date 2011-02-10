Feeling Lucky? Reagan Jr. Wants To Overthrow Google, AOL, And Microsoft With Reagan.com Email

Michael Reagan, former conservative radio host and adoptive son of president Ronald Reagan (who would have been 100 years old yesterday), loves to stir up controversy.



His 1988 autobiography “On the Outside Looking In,” accuses his parents of being neglectful and mean, and in 2008 he called for, on the air, thepublic execution of conservative activist Mark Dice.

Most recently he’s been plugging his latest book, “The New Reagan Revolution: How Ronald Reagan’s Principles Can Restore America’s Greatness.”

So it should come as no surprise that since last April one of Gipper Jr.’s long-term goals has been to upend all of (in his eyes ‘liberal slanted’) online media with his own conservative based email service, Reagan.com.

For $40 a year, you can join a whopping 4000 subscribers (Gmail, the third-largest web based email after Yahoo and Hotmail, has over 100 million) and procure your very own Reagan.com email address.

Users of anything else like “Google, AOL, Yahoo, Microsoft and Apple” are “unwittingly helping the liberals,” according to Reagan. You can read his whole diatribe at Reagan.com, whose home page opens with a banner that reads “Alert! Your internet has just been infected by more LIBERALS.” Behind this is the editorial which accuses other email services of “damaging our country,” and even “playing a key role in stirring up the mass protests that are clogging the streets of Cairo.”

The site also features a search engine that features both liberal and conservative results. Apparently he’s looking for investors to “take it to the next level,” but with an average of 4 to 5 subscribers a day Reagan still sounds quite optimistic. Even if, at that rate, it’ll take almost 55,000 years to get to Google’s level — and they’re third best!

