The Baseball World Is In A Tizzy Over A Foreign Substance On A Yankee Pitcher's Hand

Television cameras captured what appeared to be a foreign substance on the hand of Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda on Thursday night.

The speculation by many is that the substance was pine tar, which is illegal, but is used to help get a better grip on the baseball.

Pineda said the substance was just dirt.

“It’s dirt,” Pineda told the media after the game. “Between the innings, I’m sweating too much on my hand. I’m putting dirt (on it).”

Pineda did not give up a hit until the fifth inning. Coincidentally, perhaps, the hand appeared to be clean in the fifth inning, after questions arose among Red Sox announcers and fans.

However, Pineda still had what looked like a foreign substance on the wrist of his other arm.

Pineda was spotted touching that substance with his pitching hand on several occasions.



But while fans may think it is a big deal, at least some of the Red Sox players did not care.

“Everybody uses pine tar in the league,” David Ortiz said after the game. “It’s no big deal at all.”

Some hitters actually like that pitchers use pine tar which may reduce the possibility of being accidentally hit by a wild pitch.

There is also the notion that the Red Sox are not in a position to level accusations against opposing pitchers as they have been accused of similar tactics in the past.

