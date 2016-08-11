Chart shows just how dominant Michael Phelps has been in the Olympics

Michael Phelps continues to add to his already impressive Olympics resume. He has added three more gold medals at the Rio Olympics, bringing his career Summer Olympics medal total to 25, seven more than anybody else.

Phelps’ record is so impressive that if you took away all his silver and bronze medals and two of his gold medals, he would still hold the record for most medals won in the Summer Olympics.

Lost in all the Phelps hoopla is the performance of Ryan Lochte. He was part of the 4×100-meter freestyle relay that won gold, along with the Phelps. It was the 12th medal in his Olympic career. Only Phelps and five others have won more.

