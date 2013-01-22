Michael Phelps Was Unrecognizable As He Celebrated The Ravens AFC Championship

Cork Gaines

Maryland native Michael Phelps was on the sideline yesterday for the Ravens win over the Patriots in the AFC Championship game. But even you did catch a glimpse of the 18-time Olympic Gold Medalist, you might not have recognised him.

With the backwards cap, the overgrown mustache, and the Burberry scarf, Phelps looked like any other Bro who scored a sideline pass thanks to somebody his parents knew.

Here’s Phelps on the sideline…

Michael Phelps

Photo: AP Images

And here’s Phelps in the Ravens locker room after the game…

Michael Phelps

Photo: AP Images

