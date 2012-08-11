Here's What Michael Phelps Is Doing In Retirement

Tony Manfred

Michael Phelps is vehement that the London Olympics was his last competitive swimming event ever.

It’s easy to be sceptical, given the number of athletes who float in and out of retirement. But based on his Instagram feed, Phelps is acting like a true retiree — escaping to a tropical island for some R&R.

This is the type of pool that Phelps will be hanging around for the rest of his life:

michael phelps pool

Photo: web.stagram.com

Better than a chlorinated pool:

michael phelps vacation

Photo: web.stagram.com

Swimming into the sunset:

michael phelps vacation

Photo: web.stagram.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.