Here's What Michael Phelps Is Doing In Retirement

Michael Phelps is vehement that the London Olympics was his last competitive swimming event ever.



It’s easy to be sceptical, given the number of athletes who float in and out of retirement. But based on his Instagram feed, Phelps is acting like a true retiree — escaping to a tropical island for some R&R.

This is the type of pool that Phelps will be hanging around for the rest of his life:

Photo: web.stagram.com

Better than a chlorinated pool:

Photo: web.stagram.com

Swimming into the sunset:

Photo: web.stagram.com

