Michael Phelps Suspends Swimming Career After 2nd DUI Arrest

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Michael Phelps on the podium after getting his second place medal for the Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly final at the USA Swimming Nationals at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Complex on Aug 8, 2014 in Irvine, CA, USA.

The most decorated Olympian of all time is taking a hiatus from competitive swimming after being arrested for a second DUI last week.

“The past few days have been extremely difficult,” Phelps tweeted. “I recognise that this is not my first lapse in judgment, and I am extremely disappointed with myself.”

I’m going to take some time away to attend a program that will provide the help I need to better understand myself.

— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) October 5, 2014

He then added: “Swimming is a major part of my life, but right now I need to focus my attention on me as an individual, and do the necessary work to learn from this experience and make better decisions in the future.”

The 29-year-old swimmer is in the middle of a comeback after retiring at the 2012 Olympics. He has won a total of 22 medals, including 18 gold medals.

On Sept. 30, Phelps announced that he had been “arrested and charged with DUI, excessive speeding and crossing double lane lines. … I understand the severity of my actions and take full responsibility.”

Police said in a statement that Phelps was driving 84 mph in a 45 mph zone when he was pulled over. If convicted, he faces up to one year in jail, a $US1,000 fine, and the loss of his driver’s licence for six months.

Phelps was arrested for DUI in 2004 and received 18 months probation.

Tony Manfred contributed to this report.

