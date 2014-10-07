USA Swimming Suspends Michael Phelps For 6 Months, Drops Him From World Championships

Swimmer Michael Phelps has been suspended for six months and won’t participate in the 2015 world championships next August, USA Swimming announced on Tuesday.

Phelps was arrested on DUI charges last week and later announced that he’s going to rehab.

The most significant part of the suspension is Phelps’ exclusion from the world championships — which is the biggest swimming event before the 2016 Rio Olympics. Phelps is currently in the middle of a comeback with the goal of making the Olympic team. The world championships would have been a solid indicator of his intentions and form going into the homestretch of the 2016 Olympic cycle.

USA Swimming said in a statement that Phelps will also forfeit his funding from the national governing body.

