Only 12 countries have won more gold medals than Michael Phelps in the last 4 Summer Olympics

Michael Phelps won his latest gold medal as a member of the 4×100-meter relay on Sunday. It was the 19th gold medal of his career and 23rd medal overall.

No athlete ever has won more gold medals than Phelps. But maybe more impressively, only 12 countries have won more gold medals since Phelps took home his first in 2004.

Here are the 21 countries that have won at least 10 gold medals since the start of the 2004 games and where Phelps’ total stands among them.

