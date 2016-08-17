Michael Phelps wears shoes with his son's tiny footprint inside

Sure, Michael Phelps is famous for his record-breaking 28 Olympic medals, but his three-month-old son Boomer might be the real star of the Phelps family. Boomer’s become something of a celebrity since photographers have spotted him in the crowd at the Rio games, often sporting comically large headphones to protect his ears.

Now, the elder Phelps has revealed that he has a sweet way to remind himself of his son when he’s swimming: The inside of his left shoe features Boomer’s tiny footprint.

Facebook/Good Morning America Michael Phelps’ left shoe features his son Boomer’s tiny footprint.

On Good Morning America today, Phelps was asked whether having Boomer in the audience changed the experience of competing. Here’s what he said in response:

“When I got out of the warm-up pool for the last time, to get ready to go up to the blocks […] I put my shoe on and I looked down at it, and I started to get emotional. Because I knew he was in the stands.”

