Michael Phelps had the best reaction to Jimmy Fallon's Ryan Lochte impression at the VMAs

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Jimmy Fallon pulls off a pretty convincing Ryan Lochte.

During this year’s Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, USA swimmer Ryan Lochte got into hot water after saying that he was robbed at a gas station. It was later revealed Lochte made details up. He and the other swimmers were never robbed. However, they were allegedly held up at gunpoint after damaging property.

Lochte’s gold medal winning teammate Michael Phelps never commented on the incident. However, he might as well have tonight.

During the MTV VMAs, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon ran out onstage dressed up as Ryan Lochte. The hilarious impression shocked the audience, but nobody seemed more shocked than Phelps himself, who was in attendance along with other Olympians like Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

MTV Michael Phelps watched Jimmy Fallon mock his teammate Ryan Lochte at the VMAs.

As Fallon took the stage, Phelps could be seen mouthing “Oh my god!” before taking out his phone to snap a photo:

You can see Phelps look surprised:

Then shocked:

Then amused enough to snap a photo:

People loved it, and seemed to agree that he summed up all of our feelings:

Michael Phelps goes "OH MY GOD" when Jimmy Fallon came out as Ryan Lochte

Beyoncé was great and all, but Michael Phelps’ reaction to Jimmy Fallon as Ryan Lochte was the winner for me #VMAs pic.twitter.com/azUDK6Cu81

— Breanne L. Heldman (@BreanneNYC) August 29, 2016

Michael Phelps seeing Jimmy Fallon dressed as Ryan Lochte is all of us.

— Diamond Brown (@HereIsDime) August 29, 2016

It was a perfect and genuine moment of live television.

