Michael Phelps had the best reaction to Jimmy Fallon's Ryan Lochte impression at the VMAs

Ian Phillips
Jimmy fallon vmasJason Kempin/Getty ImagesJimmy Fallon pulls off a pretty convincing Ryan Lochte.

During this year’s Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, USA swimmer Ryan Lochte got into hot water after saying that he was robbed at a gas station. It was later revealed Lochte made details up. He and the other swimmers were never robbed. However, they were allegedly held up at gunpoint after damaging property.

Lochte’s gold medal winning teammate Michael Phelps never commented on the incident. However, he might as well have tonight.

During the MTV VMAs, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon ran out onstage dressed up as Ryan Lochte. The hilarious impression shocked the audience, but nobody seemed more shocked than Phelps himself, who was in attendance along with other Olympians like Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

Michael Phelps VMAsMTVMichael Phelps watched Jimmy Fallon mock his teammate Ryan Lochte at the VMAs.

As Fallon took the stage, Phelps could be seen mouthing “Oh my god!” before taking out his phone to snap a photo:

You can see Phelps look surprised:

Michael Phelps VMAsMTV

Then shocked: 

Michael Phelps VMAsMTV

Then amused enough to snap a photo:

Michael Phelps VMAsMTV

People loved it, and seemed to agree that he summed up all of our feelings:

 

 

 

It was a perfect and genuine moment of live television.

