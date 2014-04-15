Michael Phelps Is Coming Out Of Retirement 2 Years Before The Rio Olympics

Getty Images Michael Phelps and Win McMurry

Michael Phelps will come out of retirement and compete in next week’s Arena Grand Prix in Mesa, Arizona according to Patrick Sandusky of the United States Olympic Committee.

This announcement comes a little more than two years prior to the start of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and fuels speculation that Phelps will look to add to his record 18 gold medals and 22 total medals.

After winning his last gold medal at the 2012 Olympics, Michael Phelps was emphatic that his swimming career was over. However, in recent months there have been signs that Phelps may be on the comeback trail.

In November, Phelps was re-entered into the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug testing program, which made him eligible to compete in March. Also, in December, Phelps danced around the question when asked if he wanted to compete in Rio, only saying it was “the million dollar question” and that if felt like coming back, he could.

