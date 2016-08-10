Video of Michael Phelps receiving cupping therapy is strangely gruesome

Michael Phelps and other Olympians caused quite a stir early in the Rio Olympics when they took their shirts off to reveal large, red circles all over their backs and shoulders.

It turns out these marks are the result of a muscle treatment called “cupping therapy,” that has become all the rage among athletes.

Now NBC has released video of Phelps receiving the treatment, and while many athletes say it is not painful, it sure does look gruesome as the skin is literally pulled away from the body.

GAH!

Here is the video. It is not for the faint-hearted.





It is not clear yet if there is any actual benefit to the cupping therapy. But with Michael Phelps a proponent of the method, it seems safe to say it is not going away anytime soon.

