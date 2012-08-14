Michael Phelps Poses In A Bathtub For A Steamy Louis Vuitton Campaign

Photo: Louis Vuitton

Taking a break from Olympic-sized swimming pools for the time being, Michael Phelps lumbered his 6’4″ body into a bathtub for new Louis Vuitton campaign that released today.



After all, where else will Phelps store his 22 medals if not in a monogrammed tote?

Annie Leibovitz shot the 27-year old swimmer/dolphin in none other than his Speedo and goggles.

