Michael Phelps says his famous 'Phelps Face' was inspired by a song by Future

Remember the famous ‘Phelps Face’? Well, now we know a little bit more about how the famous glare came to happen.

“Phelps Face” is the deathly glare that Michael Phelps shot at South African rival Chad Le Clos before beating him in the 200-meter butterfly at the Rio Olympics.

Well it turns out that Phelps was listening to Future’s “Stick Talk,” which apparently explains why he was making the face.

Michael Phelps introduced Future to the crowd at Sunday night’s 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, and in his introduction speech, he let everyone know that Future and his music was responsible for producing one of the more enduring memes that came out of the Rio Olympics (via SI.com).





It’s awesome to hear that it was some good ol’ American music that got Phelps staring a hole right through Le Clos, but it still feels like there some more malevolent intent in that stare than Phelps is letting on.

NOW WATCH: It turns out Russia is not the biggest offender when it comes to doping at the Olympics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.