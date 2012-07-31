Here's Proof That Michael Phelps Has Lost His Edge

Michael Phelps got a bit of redemption in the 4×100 relay yesterday, swimming Team USA’s best leg just one day after coming up short in the 400m IM.



But still, the US lost the race when Ryan Lochte blew a lead in the anchor leg. They ended up with silver.

We expected Phelps to be angry and/or confused like he was after Saturday’s IM. But nope, he was totally fine with silver!

“Nice job @Cullen_Jones @ryanlochte @Nathangadrian !! Always fun to swim on relays with you guys!!” he tweeted after race.

He then took to Instagram and tweeted some happy photos with his silver.

On the one hand, it’s awesome that Phelps is grounded enough to realise winning a silver medal is an incredible accomplishment. But on the other hand, his total satisfaction with second place is proof that he’s not the dominant, hyper-competitive Phelps we saw in 2008.

Here he is with his training partner Allison Schmitt:

Photo: web.stagram.com

Pretty awesome medal:

Photo: web.stagram.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.