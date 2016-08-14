Nobody else is even close to what Michael Phelps has accomplished in the Olympics

With 22 gold medals, and 27 medals total, it’s no wonder why at age 31 Michael Phelps is being touted as the greatest Olympian of all time.

In Rio, Phelps amazed again, winning four gold medals and a silver, four years after retiring from the sport he had already dominated for so long. While he says he is retiring again, speculation has already begun that he will return for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo at age 35.

Sports Interaction and content marketing Agency Column Five in collaboration with Business Insider put together the graphic below of the top 10 Olympic medal winners of all time. You can see just how dominant Phelps has been. Nobody else is even close and only one other Olympian even has half of Phelps’ career total.

