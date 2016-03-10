Michael Phelps broke down in tears when he first saw his new Under Armour commercial

Under Armour unveiled the latest instalment of its Rule Yourself campaign on Monday, dropping a gripping 90-second commercial of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

The commercial, like others from the company’s Rule Yourself campaign, focuses not on the glory of winning, but on the grind of training.

“It’s what you do in the dark,” the commercial reads.

At Under Armour’s campus in Baltimore on Monday to promote the video, Phelps said that he broke down in tears when first saw it.

“For me, it’s just incredible,” Phelps said of the commercial. “I think it just really shows who I am, and that’s what I wanted. I think the world has seen a part of me throughout my career but I think this is seeing the real me and seeing who I really am, and what goes into everything that I do. It blew my socks off the first time I saw it.”

Here’s the commercial:

Under Armour also released a quick clip they recorded of Phelps when he first saw the commercial in December. Watching alongside his fiance, Nicole, and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, you can see Phelps get pretty emotional:

New #RuleYourself spot featuring @MichaelPhelps drops tomorrow. See his emotional reaction the first time he saw it.https://t.co/gc6OclXLOB

— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) March 7, 2016

