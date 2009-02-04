Michael Phelps May Get Arrested For Pot Smoking

South Carolina is considering protecting the state and nation from bong-smoking Olympic gold medalists by arresting Michael Phelps, says CNBC.



This won’t make a lick of difference to longstanding public attitudes toward ganja, of course, but it might cost Phelps some money.

Meanwhile, still no word from Phelps marketing firm Octagon on whether it tried to bribe the UK’s news of the world not to publish the bong photo.

