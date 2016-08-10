Michael Phelps just won his 21st gold medal

Michael Phelps – phenomenal. Picture: Getty Images

Incredible.

Michael Phelps this morning became the oldest winner of an individual swim gold medal, at 31, then doubled up with another gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

He earlier won the 200m fly ahead of a fast-finishing Masato Sakai of Japan.

He’s 12th on the gold medals list for the past four Olympics. That’s 12th out of all the countries (it needs an update):

If it were swimming only, he be fifth.

In the women’s 200m freestyle, Australia’s Emma McKeon and Bronte Barratt had it all in front of them trying to stop US champion Katie Ledecky and Sweden’s 100m butterfly gold medalist Sarah Sjöström.

It was the showdown everyone had hoped for, with Ledecky just holding off the fast-finishing Sjöström. But a great swim from McKeon saw her grab bronze to add to her gold from the 4x100m freestyle.

In the men’s 4x200m, the Australian men had a chance to add to the bronze it snared in the 100m freestyle on Monday. But its hopes were dealt a blow earlier this morning as Cameron McEvoy opted to drop out in order to lighten the rest of his load in Rio.

And while Mack Horton entered the final leg in third, he faded in the wake of Phelps and the Great Britain and Japanese swimmers.

McEvoy this morning finished second in a strong performance in the men’s 100m freestyle. Then Kyle Chalmers powered home to win his semi-final in 47.88.

That puts Australia second and third in qualifying and a great chance to get on the podium tomorrow just after midday.

And Australia is a great chance for gold tomorrow after Madeline Groves qualified nearly half a second ahead of the next competitor for the women’s 200m butterfly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.