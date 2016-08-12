Michael Phelps just became the first swimmer to win four individual gold medals in the same event

Michael Phelps – phenomenal. Picture: Getty Images

Michael Phelps just made history yet again by winning the men’s 200m individual medley for the fourth consecutive time.

And he did it easy, by a body length as his greatest pre-race threat and teammate Ryan Lochte faded to fifth. Phelps’ time of 1:54.66 was his second best time.

It’s been 20 years since long jumper Carl Lewis was the last athlete to win gold in the same individual event over four Olympics. Phelps is the first swimmer to do so, and only the third athlete overall.

It was Phelps’ 22nd gold medal, and keeps him on track for six gold medals in Rio.

And the records didn’t stop there. He also grabbed an unusual one – the most individual gold medals in 2000 years of Olympic history.

Yes, Michael Phelps now has one more gold medal than Leonidas of Rhodes.

