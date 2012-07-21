Michael Phelps Is Not Happy With The Lack Of Patriotism On His Olympic Swim Cap

Photo: Twitter.com/MichaelPhelps

The United States Olympic Swim Team will only have the U.S. flag on side of their swim caps (right) for the summer Olympics in London, and the most decorated gold medalist of all time is not happy about it.Michael Phelps took to Twitter to show his disappointment with the cap design…



Front and back of our caps… We used to be able to have front and back side with flags but for some reason there are rules that tell us we cant do that anymore? Smh gotta love an organising committee telling us we can’t do that anymore

While his frustration may be warranted, his aim is a bit off. As Eonline.com points out, this is not a rule of the London Olympic organising committee. Rather, it is a new rule implemented by the International Olympic Committee.

