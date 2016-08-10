Michael Phelps wags his finger at opponents after winning his 20th Olympic gold medal

Michael Phelps won the 200-meter butterfly on Tuesday night in Rio, the 20th gold medal of his historic Olympic career.

After touching the wall — just four one-hundredths of a second ahead of the second-place swimmer — Phelps offered his opponents a Dikembe Mutumbo-inspired finger wag, and then proceeded to hoist himself onto a lane line and jeer the crowd to cheer for him more.

Phelps’ celebration might come off as cocky, but a) he just won his 20th gold medal and b) don’t forget that during in the lead-up to the 200 semifinal, Phelps’ opponent, Chad Le Clos, caused a stir by shadow-boxing in front of him. Phelps said it didn’t bother him, but judging by his celebration after winning gold on Tuesday, it evidently did.

In the end, Phelps picks up his 12th individual gold medal — a feat that puts him in elite, historic company.

Phelps wins 12th individual Olympic title, equalling record by Leonidas of Rhodes in Ancient Olympic Games. https://t.co/q4oH1VrmmR

— Bill Mallon (@bambam1729) August 10, 2016

Phelps has now one two gold medals in Rio, and will have the opportunity to pick up three more later this week.

If he goes five for five, imagine the celebrations.

