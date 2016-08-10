Michael Phelps' unimpressed face at the Olympics is your new favourite meme

NBC Team USA swimmer glares as South African swimmer Chad Le Clos pumps himself up before the semi final.

Monday night, Team USA swimmer Michael Phelps was severely unimpressed by an opponent who danced in front of him before a race.

Michael Phelps was seen giving, what appeared to be, a death glare at South African swimmer Chad le Clos while the two waited in the dressing room prior to the semi final. Le Clos, if you’ll remember, narrowly beat Phelps for the gold medal in the same event at the London Olympics in 2012. It seems Phelps remembered because as le Clos started shadow-boxing, jumping in place, and making a small scene in front of him, Phelps gave him an absolute death stare.

People obviously loved it:

Dude was messing with Phelps ???? I loved how Phelps was just ignoring him & giving that glare. Long live the #PhelpsFace ????????

— ☕ (@AlleciaHardeman) August 9, 2016

And, of course, it was bound to become a meme:

anybody know where i can find some phelps memes

— kept_simple (@kept_simple) August 9, 2016

Immediately people were saying how similar it was to McKayla Maroney, who went viral for her own unimpressed face at the 2012 Olympics.

we had this famous face by @McKaylaMaroney and now 4 years later we have @MichaelPhelps with this face #phelpsface pic.twitter.com/rGYfBxX6Da

— Julie B (@JulieeB11) August 9, 2016

#PhelpsFace is not even in the same league as @McKaylaMaroney being unimpressed. Stop trying to make it happen pic.twitter.com/FCgEQtKfLN

— Ashley Hannon ⚓️ (@NotAshleyHannon) August 9, 2016

There were jokes:

“Your password must contain uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols” #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/QgP088q6uk

— Nick Jones (@NJeezy529) August 9, 2016

When you get all the way to Chick-fil-A, walk up to the door, and realise it’s Sunday #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/gHpDt0A6SH

— Bryce Klein (@BrycealanKlein) August 9, 2016

#PhelpsFace *McDonalds drive thru* Me: Can I get a vanilla cone plz? “Sorry, our ice cream machine is down.” Me: pic.twitter.com/m7a6yj7MER

— Petrol Boomin (@A_A_Ron_Rodgers) August 9, 2016

When your mum says you can’t have ice cream until you finish your dinner… #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/dcw8fjtUFf

— Miss Mahlia (@MissMahlia) August 9, 2016

When class ends in 2 minutes but the teacher starts to give out homework. #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/7CKwfNtkCg

— Sagnik (@CurryConfed) August 9, 2016

There were lasers:

When your headphones on, yet you can still hear every word of a conversation in the bus seats in front #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/IObwvGpHp3

— Hovannes (@HoviOneKenobi) August 9, 2016

There were obviously references to another beloved meme, crying Michael Jordan:

Someone threw the photo into the newest viral app Prisma:

#PhelpsFace in prisma looks like a Disney villain. pic.twitter.com/lrr3SkcSTw

— Jon Perri (@WoodenFunk) August 9, 2016

And there were a lot of references to Anakin’s (Hayden Christensen) face from “Star Wars”:

“Join me. Together, we can rule the Olympics…” pic.twitter.com/CbZVlyxPv5

— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) August 9, 2016

Pretty much expect to see this face for the next month.

When you know you’re going to see this meme for the next month. #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/N3axBEK0hI

— M.A.Larson (@M_A_Larson) August 9, 2016

