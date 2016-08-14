Michael Phelps just ended his Olympics career in the most fitting way possible

Michael Phelps – phenomenal. Picture: Getty Images

Another race, another gold for Michael Phelps.

In what was very likely the final race of his Olympic career, Phelps won gold as part of the American men’s 4x100m medley relay team. Swimming the butterfly leg (the third of four legs), Phelps entered the race in second place to Great Britain. But in typical Phelps fashion, he used a terrific underwater kick on the turn to give Team USA a comfortable lead heading into the final leg, the freestyle.

Nathan Adrian raced out to a massive body-length lead and never looked back. Gold no. 23 for Phelps.

The relay marked the final swimming event of Rio. Phelps exits with six more medals, including five more golds.

Afterwards, Phelps’ Team USA relay teammate Ryan Murphy joked that he didn’t believe Phelps was actually finished swimming. Phelps, on the other hand, was more insistent that he was finally hanging up his goggles.

“I’m just ready for something different,” Phelps said.

Nobody knows what that is yet, or if we’ll see him in Tokyo in 2020.

One way or another, the world of sports has never seen anyone like Phelps, and it’s hard to imagine we’ll see someone quite so dominant for some time. Should this really be his final Olympics, there’s nothing more finish than him going out with a gold.

