Michael Phelps Is Now Dating Win McMurry, A Golf Reporter

Michael Phelps has been cycling through girlfriends lately.



In January, he ended his relationship with model Megan Rossee because he said it wasn’t going anywhere. Soon after, there were rumours he was dating a girl he hooked up with on vacation in Mexico, and then this spring, photos of Phelps and a girl named Ami were flooding his social media feed.

But last night, he took Golf Channel reporter Win McMurry to the ESPYs and the whole sports world is buzzing.

Sports Illustrated’s GOLF Magazine named her golf’s No. 1 Beauty, and not surprisingly, she has done a lot of work as a model.

This wasn’t their first appearance together. In early May Phelps accompanied McMurry at the TOUR Wives Golf Classic, where Phelps picked up some golf tips:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.