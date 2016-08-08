Michael Phelps was forced to cover the logo of his Beats headphones and he did a lacklustre job with the tape

Michael Phelps began his quest on Sunday to add to his record total of 22 career Olympic medals. Thankfully, he is a better swimmer than logo hider.

As has become a common sight at major sporting events, Phelps, who is part of the American 4×100-meter freestyle relay, was forced to put tape over the logos on his Beats headphones since the Apple division is not an official sponsor of the Summer Olympics.

There was only one problem: Phelps didn’t cover all of the logos.

As soon as Phelps looked down just a little bit, you could see the “BEATS” wordmark across the top of the headphones. Suddenly the tape seems like a failed attempt to stamp out what some refer to as ambush marketing strategies.

This isn’t the first time that Beats has caused some controversy with athletes at the Olympics. In 2012, Beats gave many high-profile Olympians free headphones just prior to the Summer Olympics in London.

Many athletes, including Phelps, were seen wearing the headphones despite efforts by the International Olympic Committee to keep athletes from promoting brands that are not official partners of the Olympics.

