Photo captures the moment Michael Phelps' nemesis realised he was doomed

Michael Phelps has not lost often in the Olympics. Entering the Rio Olympics, he had won 22 medals overall. Of those, 18 were gold.

But one time Phelps did lose, was in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2012 London Olympics, when South Africa’s Chad Le Clos overcame a deficit in the final ten meters and beat Phelps to the wall by 0.05 seconds.

Well, on Tuesday, Phelps got his shot at revenge in the 200 and this time he didn’t blow the lead down the stretch.

Getty Images photographer Pascal Le Segretain caught the moment when Le Clos must have realised the race was over. This shot came with about ten meters to go.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

For a bit of perspective, here is where that happened in the pool. Phelps is actually farther ahead than it looks in the photo above. It was already race over.

