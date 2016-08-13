Michael Phelps' fiancée reveals plans for a 'small and intimate' wedding

Getty Images Michael Phelps and his fiancée Nicole Johnson with their baby Boomer.

After breaking multiple records at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Michael Phelps is gearing up to tackle another impressive feat: He’s finally going to tie the knot with his fiancée Nicole Johnson.

Johnson and her three-month-old baby with Phelps, Boomer, have become viral sensations for their sweet appearances in the Rio stands. They have been adorably

rooting for Phelps as he racks up gold medals.

And now, Johnson revealed to Access Hollywood that a year and a half after getting engaged, she and Phelps have finally set a date for the wedding.

Johnson wouldn’t reveal the specific date, though she divulged that the ceremony would take place at the end of this year. But luckily, Johnson did share a few details

“It will be small and intimate for the wedding, and then we’re throwing a massive bash for everyone in the states,” Johnson told Access Hollywood.

She also said that she had been wedding planning during the last few months leading up to the Olympics.

The cute couple got engaged in February 2015. They had been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2007, which saw many ups and downs along the way. According to PEOPLE, they split in 2011, and then ultimately decided to get back together in 2014.

Phelps’ final race at the Rio Olympics will be taking place on Friday night.

