There Was A Guy Hanging Out Near Goldman Sachs Handing Out Doughnuts And Coffee For A Job This Morning

A tipster sent us this photo of an enterprising young man outside the Battery Park ferry terminal near Goldman Sachs and NYMEX giving out free doughnuts and coffee so he can get hired.

His name is Michael Penn and he’s 23 years old.

We caught up with Penn over the phone moments ago.

He told us that he wants to get into the investment banking industry in any type of business development role.

Setting up this stand outside of the ferry terminal by Goldman was one way to get his name out there.

“People were coming up to me. They thought it was a genius idea,” he told us, adding, “I wanted to do something innovative and unique and this is a way of differentiating myself amongst the general population. I really enjoyed doing it.”

According to his website, he graduated from the University of Arizona.

He studied abroad with the University of Virginia-sponsored Semester at Sea. Students from that group co-founded an NGO called Finding Refuge, which works with City of Refuge in Ghana to help eradicate child slavery.

Penn is currently enrolled in graduate school at Fordham where he’s pursuing a master’s degree in global management.

He’s also a chess player.

In 1999, when he was 9 years old, he was a U.S. Chess Federation National Co-Champion. He was ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for chess in his age category back in 1998, according to his website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.