Three Reasons To Be Depressed About Commercial Real Estate

(This guest post originally appeared at the author’s blog)



If a picture is worth a 1,000 words, then three images detailing the trouble still brewing in the commercial real estate market must be worth, er, three times as much. Right? (Unless, of course, you’re a permabull who can’t — or refuses to — see just how things are adding up.)

1. From Realpoint Research’s most recent “Monthly Delinquency Report” (also featured in my latest “Market Observation” for Financial Sense Online):

Photo: Realpoint

2. From Markit, the AA-rated tranche of a synthetic index referencing 25 commercial mortgage-backed securities (hat tip to EconBlog Review):

Photo: Markit

3. From Reis, Grubb & Ellis (via Central Valley Commercial Real Estate Blog):

Photo: Reis, Grubb & Ellis

