Michael Page employees allegedly trashed a Victorian ski lodge with 'the biggest party of the season'

Snow scene from Mount Buller, Victoria. Photo: Robert Cianflone/ Getty Images.

Employees from the Australian arm of the global recruitment firm, Michael Page, have been accused of trashing a Victorian ski lodge at Mount Buller retreat and threatening staff, leading to the police being called.

Steph Eisma, who runs Reindeer Ski Club with her father, said on Facebook that the group of more than 20 were heavily intoxicated, destructive and abusive.

She described it as “the biggest party of the season”, and alleges two men even threatened to kick down her door and kick her head in.

Here’s Eisma’s description of the evening in question.

“Over the next 12 hours (Friday night) we were woken no less than four times by guests who chose to come into our room (separate and clearly labeled private) or knock on our door,” she writes. “On Saturday morning we woke to a lodge that appeared to have been home to the biggest party of the season. Rubbish covered the floors, food lined the benches, and broken glass was slithered everywhere. Throughout the course of the day we both returned to the lodge several times and asked everyone to help clean up. “By the time we then returned from work on Saturday night, your staff had begun to drink heavily again. In the shared kitchen we struggled to make dinner amongst the bottles and were forced to eat on our laps. The dining tables covered in clothing, pizza boxes etc.. We were told later (in the early hours of Sunday morning) when we were awoken by two male guests, that we should have been grateful they let us ‘share’ the kitchen at all, that really they could have kicked us out. “On Saturday night and into Sunday morning, we were woken four times. Each time by vicious banging on our bedroom door. The power had gone out, it was our job to ‘fix’ it. The fourth time, after we had told them we could not fix it, we did not open our door. At this point two male staff members threatened to kick down the door and kick in our heads. It was now 4.30am on Sunday morning. At this point Rob my father went out with them again, all the time being abused in a horrid manner. It was at this point I chose to call the police. As I did so a female guest abused me violently, telling me what a slut I was etc… “The police arrived at 5.21am on Sunday morning, to a chaotic scene.”

See the post in full here.

The recruitment firm has released a statement, published in The Age.

According to the company, the weekend was not a sanctioned work trip for Michael Page employees involved in the incident.

“We are extremely upset about the behaviour of some of our employees and make no excuses for their actions. We have been in touch directly with the people who were affected by the behaviour of the individuals involved and offered our unreserved apologies.

“We are very disturbed by the allegations made.”

The company has commenced an internal investigation into the incident and said that “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken”.

No charges were laid by the police.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.