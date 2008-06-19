Michael Ovitz Regains Control of CAA...Building

Deadline Hollywood Daily: I keep forgetting to report that the old CAA building designed by I.M. Pei is back in the hands of Michael Ovitz. Both Ron Meyer and Bill Haber recently sold to him their financial interests in the Beverly Hills landmark at the corner of Little Santa Monica and Wilshire Blvds about the same time that CAA stopped paying on the old lease.



(Remember, I posted way back when that CAA moved to Century City despite still owing rent on the Pei digs. Talk about cash flow problems…) Ovitz, who personally brown-nosed Pei to design the monument to agency power, was desperate to gain sole custody of the building. Now that he has it, I hear he’s probably leasing office space to Sony BMG Music.

