RyanAir CEO: "Global Warming Is Bull$#it"

The CEO of Europe’s largest airline Ryanair has called global warming “bullshit” and “horseshit” in an interview with the Irish Independent.



Michael O’Leary’s scathing assault on the scientific theory targeted not just the idea of global warming itself, but those who perpetuate it.

From the Irish Independent:

Do I believe there is global warming? No, I believe it’s all a load of bullshit. But it’s amazing the way the whole fucking eco-warriors and the media have changed. It used to be global warming, but now, when global temperatures haven’t risen in the past 12 years, they say ‘climate change’.

O’Leary didn’t hold back, targeting the entire scientific community for being wrong throughout history, and the weather on a regular basis.

The scientific community has nearly always been wrong in history anyway. In the Middle Ages, they were going to excommunicate Galileo because the entire scientific community said the Earth was flat… I mean, it is absolutely bizarre that the people who can’t tell us what the fucking weather is next Tuesday can predict with absolute precision what the fucking global temperatures will be in 100 years’ time. It’s horseshit.

Check out the full interview from the Irish Independent

